Person dies in Albemarle fire

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead in a fire Friday morning in Stanly County.
Firefighters responded to a home fire around 5:15 a.m. on Waddell Drive in Albemarle.
Smoke and flames were visible from the home as firefighters arrived. Within moments, the fire was controlled.
When firefighters went inside, they found a person who had died.
Fire officials have not said what caused the fire, nor have they released the name of the person who died.
The fire is being investigated.
