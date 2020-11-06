No cold air in sight for some time to come

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a ridge of high pressure centered along the mid-Atlantic coast, just to the east of the WBTV area, we’ll enjoy more sunshine today with unseasonably warm afternoon readings topping out in the low to middle 70s.
As the high hugs the coast tonight, we’ll only fall back into the 40s and 50s again as clouds filter in from the east and the humidity level remains elevated.
The weekend will feature low clouds in the morning that will mix with sunshine for the afternoon and high temperatures holding in the middle 70s both days. That trend of warmer-than-average temperatures – both by day and at night – will continue well into next week though the rain chances will be steadily on the rise as tropical moisture from the south gets drawn northward by midweek.
Once category four Hurricane Eta is now back over warm water in the western Caribbean Sea. Most models – and the official National Hurricane Center forecast – strengthen Eta back to a tropical storm today and move it toward a weekend landfall in Cuba.
Thereafter, the forecast gets a little muddled, but we believe Eta will eventually make a run into the Gulf of Mexico and potentially make another landfall along the Gulf Coast in time.
So, all scenarios on are the table at this point and Eta will have to be watched closely. As it heads north, a first alert has been issued for the WBTV viewing area for the second part of next week, as most models suggest a substantial amount of rain will head our way.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
