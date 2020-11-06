Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-485 inner in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 485 inner in south Charlotte early Friday morning.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. on I-485 inner near the Johnston Road exit, blocking all three lanes. At least five vehicles, including two pick-up trucks, were involved. One of the trucks was carrying asphalt.
Backups extend to the Providence Road exit. Ballantyne Commons Parkway may be used as an alternate. Traffic is being diverted onto Rea Road.
Medic is on scene but has not advised on injuries in the crash.
