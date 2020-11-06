Mostly dry weekend expected before rainy workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - November’s dry streak rolls on today and through the weekend.
Today’s afternoon highs will attempt to close in on the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.
Overnight temperatures will be mild as cloud cover will keep temperatures in most neighborhoods from falling below the 50° mark around the Charlotte Metro area.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected through the weekend as highs will remain several degrees above seasonal averages in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday. A few widely scattered showers could develop Sunday and Monday, but heavier and more widespread downpours arrive later in the week.
The entrance of tropical moisture in association with Tropical Cyclone Eta will give way to higher rain chances starting Tuesday, but with the highest rainfall amounts expected Wednesday and Thursday, a First Alert has been issued for both days.
The latest models suggest rainfall could easily exceed an inch before Friday when a cold front produces another round of wet weather before the weekend begins.
Meanwhile, Eta has moved east of Central America and back into the Caribbean Sea. Eta is expected to re-strengthen and become a tropical storm before making landfall over Cuba Sunday.
By Monday, the system will move across the Straits of Florida brushing South Florida before turning north with its sights set on the eastern Gulf Coast through the midweek period. Eta’s forecast track will continue to change over the next few days, and those changes will have an influence on our local forecast - so be sure to check back often for updates.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
