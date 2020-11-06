‘Merci!’: Amélie’s French Bakery & Café closing uptown location due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular uptown Charlotte café' is closing its doors, citing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amélie’s French Bakery & Café is closing its uptown location. Its final day of operation will be Sunday, Nov. 8.
“It is with heavy hearts that Amélie’s French Bakery & Café announces the closing of its Uptown location,” the business said on social media Friday. “As is the case with many restaurants in Uptown, COVID-19 restrictions and businesses adopting a remote working model have greatly impacted the once-bustling Uptown location.”
Amélie’s locations at NoDa, Park Road, Carmel Commons, and Rock Hill will remain open.
“To ensure that our team members are taken care of, and we have offered all of our Uptown staff new job opportunities at our other locations,” Amélie’s said.
The café has been open in uptown Charlotte for nearly five years.
It said it has hosted and catered many parties and events throughout those years.
“Thank you for letting us be a part of your memories,” Amélie’s said. “From all of us at Amélie’s, we want to say thank you for your support and all of the Uptown memories. Merci!”
