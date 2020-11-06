48 hours after polls close, North Carolinians wait for results in race for president

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 48 hours after the polls closed on Election Day, a winner in the race for the presidency has yet to be named.
North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes are still up in the air as elections officials tabulate outstanding absentee ballots across the state. Voters continue to wait for the race to be called.
“I would describe it kind of like a UFC fight where everybody’s on the edge of their seat, waiting to see who’s going to win,” said Reese, a Charlotte resident who asked that her last name be kept identified.
Nate Dracon, another Charlotte resident, said he too was surprised that a winner had not been determined yet.
“I didn’t think we’d be here right now. I thought I would’ve known yesterday at least who the president was gonna be,” said Dracon.
Joe Biden continued to call for patience Thursday, asking that the public wait while votes are counted. President Donald Trump continued to allege that fraud was skewing the results of the election.
“I have friends on both sides so I see both sides and I know a lot of people are going to be very upset depending on who gets voted into office,” said Reese.
WBTV spoke with Mick Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman and former White House chief of staff, in a Zoom interview Thursday evening. He spoke about the president’s claims of fraud.
“I haven’t heard of any real evidence of fraud yet. That doesn’t mean that it’s not there and more importantly, I think the reason it’s getting so much attention this year is that the potential for fraud is much higher for mail-in ballots than it is on walk-in ballots,” said Mulvaney.
WBTV also spoke to Austin Cook, the communications director for the North Carolina Democratic Party. He said he doesn’t believe the president’s claims regarding fraud.
“This is the way the process is supposed to work and we knew and analysts and political experts have been saying for weeks now that the number of mail-in ballots could definitely lead to a little bit of a delay on the back end and take longer to count them. That’s the way the system is supposed to work,” said Cook.
Mulvaney said he doesn’t expect either candidate to quickly concede.
“You don’t just roll over in a presidential election and say ‘eh I could have done better’. You fight til' the very end. Both of them expect to do that. I expect both of them to do that,” said the former White House chief of staff.
Mulvaney said he also expects the loser to concede and graciously step out once a winner is eventually determined.
