Concrete truck driver killed in crash in Watauga County

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - The driver of a concrete truck died in a single-car crash Friday morning in Watauga County near the Caldwell County line.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Blackberry Road.
Michael Allen Stout, 48, was driving a 2004 Mack concrete truck, owned by Hamby Brothers Concrete Inc. in Lenoir, on Blackberry Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned in the roadway, according to state troopers.
Stout died at the scene.
The roadway was closed for several hours as crews worked to upright the truck.
