CBS News: Biden preparing for primetime speech if race called by Friday evening

(WBTV/CBS News) - Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Friday evening as ballots in several key states are still being counted.
Biden holds narrow leads over President Trump in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press and CBS News. Arizona, which according to projections, is favored to win Arizona. Trump carries a lead in North Carolina.
According to CBS News, Biden has 253 of the needed 270 electoral points to defeat Trump and take his seat as the 46th president.
Ed O’Keefe, political correspondent for CBS News says Biden is making plays to speak in primetime Friday to declare victory if the presidential race is to be called in the afternoon.
Running mate Kamala Harris would speak before Biden if this speech occurs, two campaign sources confirmed to CBS News.
Biden has only given a few brief remarks to the public since Election Day. If he speaks Friday evening, it would be his first major speech since Election Day. Biden and his campaign have expressed confidence that he will win enough states to push him over 270 electoral votes.
President Trump has said he is going to take every avenue, even if litigation is involved, to make sure the election process has been done legally.
