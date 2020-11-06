Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Gregory Cole has been reported missing out of Brunswick County. (Source: BCSO)
By Bob Bonner | November 6, 2020 at 5:12 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 10:17 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for some help to bring a missing man back home. The department posted a picture of Gregory Cole to Facebook close to ten o’clock Thursday night.

Gregory Cole was last seen at a home on Dolphin Shores Drive around six o’clock on Wednesday but is known to have been in Myrtle Beach driving a dark red 2018 Chevy Malibu with a North Carolina tag PNP-8232.

Gregory Cole is 69, 5-foot-ten, 225 to 250 pounds.

If you know anything about him you can contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-713-6021 or simply call 911.

