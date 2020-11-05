24-year-old man reported missing in S.C., family hasn’t heard from him in 6 months

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a 24-year-old man has been reported missing and his family says they have not heard from him in six months.
Brandon Connor Young was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30, 2020. He was last seen at his family’s home on Penhurst Road in Rock Hill.
His family reportedly last heard from him via phone/Facebook about six months ago.
Officials say his family believes he may be in the Lake Wateree area around Kershaw, Lancaster or Fairfield Counties.
He’s described as standing 5′6″ and weighing 106 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and goes by the nickname “Kricket”.
