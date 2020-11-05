What happened on election night in Union County and what happens next

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In Union County, elections workers are going through their post-election processes.
Like in every county across North Carolina, they continue to accept absentee ballots postmarked by election day.
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, about 116,200 of those ballots could exist statewide.
On top of that, there are more than 40,000 provisional ballots statewide that have to be researched.
20,368 ballots were cast on election day in Union County, but there are still votes to be counted.
“We’re still getting absentees in," Brett Vines, Union County Board of Elections Communications Officer, said. "Those will be counted on November 12th and we’ll have the canvass on the 13th with the final results.”
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, there are about 2,800 outstanding ballots in Union County.
Vines is estimating that number is even higher.
“I would say there is probably around 5,000 that are still out there," he said.
When it comes to the total of outstanding ballots, keep in mind at this point it is still an estimate.
Some voters who requested absentee ballots ended up voting in person on election day or did not vote at all.
“Union County was very deliberate in making sure their results were accurate," North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Kim Brinson Bell said during a news conference Wednesday.
Union County did not start reporting results for about two hours after the polls closed.
Vines says that’s because of issues at two precincts.
“The drives that keep the votes recorded, those weren’t returned," he said. "They also have a print out with all the results, so what we had to do was we had to manually enter some of those results so that’s what the delay was that night.”
The board will also have to research 933 provisional ballots, typically only about half of which will be valid.
As they prepare to finalize the results, they want voters to trust them.
“There’s a lot of rumors out there about people’s votes not being counted," Vines said. "Everybody’s vote is being counted.”
WBTV also reported on a man who says he voted twice in Union County, after he did not see his early vote reflected online. Vines said he could not comment on the case at this time, because it is under investigation.
