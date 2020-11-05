Video: Person accused of setting fire to Catawba County business

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - A person accused of setting fire to a business office in Catawba County over the weekend is being sought.
Deputies say the fire was set at the Lake Norman R V Resort on East NC Highway 150 in Sherrills Ford. Firefighters responded to the business around 1 a.m. Saturday to find it up in flames.
Video shows a masked person breaking into the business office, dousing the office with accelerant and igniting the building. The person involved also caught fire and can be seen running off to try and extinguish the flames. It’s believed this person suffered burns.
The person was seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a white face mask. They were carrying a pry bar and a red gas can.
Deputies say the person was seen picking up a bag of money on fire in the parking lot, which was taken from the business before the building was set fire. Video shows a vehicle waiting in the roadway, which was believed to be transporting the person accused of setting the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
