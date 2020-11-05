Trump campaign holds press conference in Mecklenburg County, voicing frustration with status of election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Trump campaign is held a press conference in Mecklenburg County Thursday afternoon.
Trump Victory - the combined effort of the RNC, Trump Campaign, and North Carolina GOP – hosted the press conference to discuss the status of the election in North Carolina.
NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley spoke at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections on Kenilworth Avenue at 5 p.m.
Organizers say they are frustrated that North Carolina may not be calling the presidential race until Nov. 12. They are also asking for more information to be released.
The fight for votes in North Carolina in the 2020 presidential election is still up for grabs and the state’s choice for president might not be officially known for a week.
Mecklenburg County election officials say the county will start counting absentee ballots Friday at 5 p.m.
But for the state of North Carolina, election officials say the remaining additional absentee ballot results will not be released until the county boards meet and vote to accept absentee ballots. Currently, most counties aren’t meeting until Nov. 12 or Nov. 13.
Karen Brinson Bell says NCSBE will continue to update the number of outstanding absentee ballots in a process that may take some time.
Officials say that by law, county board of elections cannot hold absentee ballot meetings any sooner than what is already scheduled, so there will be a wait until Nov. 12 or Nov 13 for those results.
If valid ballots come in from now through Nov. 12 with problems that cannot be cured, officials say the ballot will be rejected and the voter cannot submit a new ballot.
