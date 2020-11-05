Scammers calling about arrest warrants urging residents to pay up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Your phone rings, the caller ID says it’s your local Sheriff’s Office, and the caller says he’s a deputy. That sounds legitimate so far, right?
In many cases, it isn’t, and you could be scammed out of thousands of dollars. It’s happening frequently in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties and the sheriff’s want it to stop.
On Wednesday a Salisbury woman lost $1800 in gift cards that she paid out to one of these callers. On Thursday a man in Cabarrus County figured out he was being scammed and ended the call before he could lose any money.
“It said Cabarrus County government and when I picked it up that’s when they said they had an arrest warrant for me," said Vance Faggart. Faggart has a phone that displays text and on this particular call, it showed the caller ID as being Cabarrus County Government, and the caller said there was an arrest warrant.
“That’s when I figured it was a scam and just hung up," Faggart said. “I haven’t been anywhere, done anything, so I know that part is not real.”
“It’s all they do," said Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw. "They’ll make 100 phone calls a day and hope that they are successful in 10 of those 100 phone calls.”
Sheriff Shaw says it’s happening a lot. The caller asks for gift cards and in some cases threatens an arrest if the money isn’t paid.
“We’re not going to call you and tell you we have an arrest warrant for you and we’re on the way to get you, that’s not how we do business," Shaw added.
Alisha in Concord said she doubts she would fall for such a scam: “I don’t see myself especially going out of the way to pay on a gift card, that definitely sounds like a scam.”
But many people do, and they can be out $1000′s.
“We’ve had victims that have lost as much as $5000 in one phone call," Sheriff Shaw said.
The Sheriff says the best advice is to hang up, but then call and report the call to local law enforcement.
