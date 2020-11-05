Pleasant weather patterns to hold, for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure drifting right over the WBTV area we’ll enjoy more sunshine today, and after our fourth straight start in the chilly 30s in Charlotte, afternoon readings will rebound to near 70° again.
As the high pushes east toward the coast tonight, we’ll fall back into the 40s as clouds filter in from the east.
Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
The weekend will feature a mixture of clouds and sun along with a small shower risk and warm afternoon temperatures in the low to middle 70s. That trend of warmer-than-average temperatures – both by day and at night – will continue well into next week though the rain chances will be steadily on the rise as tropical moisture from the south gets drawn northward.
Once category four Hurricane Eta is now a tropical depression, stewing around Central America with tropical downpours creating life-threatening flash floods.
Most models – and the official National Hurricane Center forecast - take Eta out over the warm water of the western Caribbean Sea on Friday where it is expected to strengthen a bit and drift toward Cuba and south Florida over the weekend.
It is forecast to eventually make a run into the Gulf of Mexico and potentially make another landfall along the Gulf Coast in time. So, all scenarios on are the table at this point and Eta will have to be watched closely.
As it heads north, a first alert has been issued for the WBTV viewing area for the middle part of next week, as most models suggest a substantial amount of rain will head our way.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
