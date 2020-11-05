Pleasant for Friday and the weekend, with a First Alert for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and mild afternoons will continue for Friday and the weekend, with partly cloudy skies. Clouds and rain chances will be on the increase for next week, with a first alert for next Wednesday, as widespread rain is expected to develop.
Tonight will feature mostly clear skies, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 40s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s in the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.
This weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance for a passing shower. Weekend afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to lower 60s for the mountains.
High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s for early to midweek next week, with rain chances increasing as we approach Wednesday. Wednesday will feature a cold front to our west, tropical cyclone Eta to our south, and high pressure to our east. These systems will combine to transport copious amounts of moisture into the Southeast United States and the Carolinas from the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.
We will be keeping a close watch on what is forecasted to be Tropical Storm Eta, which will move offshore of Honduras overnight, head toward Cuba this weekend, and then expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Depending on how everything develops, the Carolinas may see rain chances linger beyond Wednesday of next week. Either way, keep a close watch on the weather forecast for possible changes and updates in the coming days.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
