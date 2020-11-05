Lancaster County gets $410,000 grant, uses it to form violent crime task force

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County sheriff says a more than $400,000 grant will help county and city law enforcement get violent criminals off the street.
He says this grant will give law enforcement the green light to drop the jurisdiction lines and help each other.
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile says this task force combines the resources of three offices into one. He says it will make it easier to catch the violent criminals they are after.
The $415,000 grant is from the United States Department of Justice. That money will go towards the team’s training, salary and equipment.
A Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigator, a Lancaster police office and a solicitor will be on the team. However, the sheriff says the full team will be at least seven people. Three additional investigators will come from the sheriffs office and one from the police department.
Faile says the people of Lancaster County and Lancaster benefit from the teamwork made possible by this grant.
“Just having all three of us working together out of the same building, all of us having skin in the game I think will be a big game changer for us here in Lancaster,” says Faile.
The task force will also have a solicitor on board. Faile says law enforcement will be able to use the same resources and share knowledge to catch people committing violent crimes quicker and have a solid case for court.
The sheriff says the task force will be after those who commit violent crimes outlined by South Carolina state statue. Those crimes range from murder to carjacking.
Faile says these crimes are usually committed by repeat offenders who they want to get off the street quickly.
“Our goal is to go out and target those violent offenders who are causing the most problems,” he says. “You know the old saying 10 percent of the people create 90 percent of the problems.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.