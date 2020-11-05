Early November dry streak comes to an end next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday will be marked by the continuation of rain-free conditions and slightly warmer temperatures.
Later this afternoon highs will top out in the low 70s across many neighborhoods in the WBTV viewing area. By evening, temperatures will slide south into the 50s before bottoming out in the 40s Friday morning.
The arrival of more clouds Friday will lead to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. In fact, the trend of partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s will continue through the weekend.
Rain chances will make modest gains in the forecast by Sunday when there’s the potential of a few light showers during the latter part of the day.
The bulk of next week’s wet weather will come as moisture in association with Tropical Cyclone Eta moves north into the Carolinas joining forces with an incoming cold front. A few scattered showers are possible Monday, but the lion’s share of the rainfall amounts will be added to the bucket Tuesday and Wednesday.
Therefore, a First Alert has been issued for Wednesday when heavy rain is expected to dominate the day’s forecast.
Specific impacts will become clearer as computer models get a better grasp on Eta’s movement and development as it inches closer to Cuba and South Florida this weekend.
Currently a tropical depression centered over Honduras, Eta continues to produce heavy rains and life-threatening flooding over portions of Central America.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.