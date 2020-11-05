Burke County pair charged with child abduction

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman are charged with child abduction after a missing juvenile was found at a Burke County home last month.
Deputies say they went to a home on Scott Road on October 9 in a search for a missing juvenile. At the home, they spoke with 29-year-old Samantha Bowman and 36-year-old Jonathan Holtsclaw, who deputies say told them they had not seen the juvenile.
“Officers with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office went back the next morning and located the missing juvenile,” deputies say. Bowman and Holtsclaw were both charged with abduction of children and each given a $20,000 secured bond.
The pair is being held at the Burke County Jail. Their first court appearance is December 7.
