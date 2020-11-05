Blue Angel to join Hickory Aviation Museum

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Aviation Museum will soon be home to a plane once flown by the Blue Angels.
Blue Angel #5 F/A-18 BuNo 162411 will fly into the Hickory Regional Airport to join the Hickory Aviation Museum’s flight line collection next Friday. The exact time of arrival is unknown.
“We are thrilled to have the Hickory Aviation Museum and its incredible collection on display at the Hickory Regional Airport,” Airport Manager Terry Clark said. “The addition of Blue Angel #5 will certainly attract more people to come and appreciate all the Aviation Museum has to offer.”
Admission to the museum is free.
Blue Angel #5 will join an extensive collection of aircraft on display. The museum’s outdoor flight line collection is available for viewing on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The indoor museum and gift shop are currently closed to the public.
Kregg Kirby at the Hickory Aviation Museum says due to COVID-19, they are limiting the crowd inside the fence line and ramp areas. “We are not going to be able to control what happens outside the fence line though. We just ask that they practice safe social distancing,” Kirby said.
The Hickory Aviation Museum is located at the Hickory Regional Airport at 3101 9th Avenue Drive NW. Face masks are required for all visitors over 5 years of age and all staff.
