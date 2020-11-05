Arrest made after 6-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Family Dollar parking lot

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a 6-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 3-year-old sibling in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Highway 74 in Geismar.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say Arthur Robertson, 31, has been arrested and charged with the following:
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Illegal use of a controlled substance in presence of a juvenile
- Improper supervision of a minor by parent
- Possession of marijuana
Robertson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Nov. 3. No bond has been set at this time.
The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 1.
Emergency officials say an AirMed crew landed near the Family Dollar on Highway 74 in Geismar to respond to the shooting.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm a 6-year-old child was accidentally shot by a sibling while sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Family Dollar. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital via AirMed. Officials say the 6-year-old is in critical condition.
“Every call that we go to its kind of that heartbreaking situation when you get a call like this,” said Allison Hudson, Public Information Officer for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Hudson says it’s too early to tell if charges will be filed against any adults for leaving the loaded gun in the car.
Meanwhile, bystanders were at the scene in disbelief.
“Just your antennas go up. Because you never know who’s child it is, mothers instinct just shoot in, I mean you never know,” said one woman at the scene who did not want her face on camera.
The woman says she knows the victim’s family and says the siblings are good kids.
But even still, parents have to always be on alert.
“When buying guns for kids, children think all guns are toys. We have to determine whether it’s a real gun or its a play gun. Accidents happen so fast. We never expected something like this, but it’s just kids probably thinking it was a play gun,” said the woman.
And she’s urging everyone to keep the family in your prayers.
“We have to pray for the mother, the father, the grandmother, the sisters, the brothers. It takes a village to raise kids and this is where the village steps in,” she said.
