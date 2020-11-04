Winning weather forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure drifting right over the WBTV area we’ll enjoy more sunshine today, and after a chilly start, afternoon readings will rebound to near 70°.
As the high settles right over Charlotte tonight, we’ll fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight, so it won’t be as cold as recent nights.
Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 70° Thursday, rising to the lower 70s on Friday.
The weekend will feature a mixture of clouds and sun along with a small shower risk and warm afternoon temperatures in the low to middle 70s. That trend of warmer-than-average temperatures – both by day and at night – will continue well into next week though the rain chances will be steadily on the rise as tropical moisture from the south gets drawn northward.
Once category four Hurricane Eta is now a tropical storm, stewing around Central America with tropical downpours creating life-threatening flash floods. Most models – and the official National Hurricane Center forecast - take Eta out over the warm water of the western Caribbean Sea late in the week where it is expected to strengthen a bit and drift toward Cuba and south Florida over the weekend.
It could eventually make a run into the Gulf of Mexico and potentially make another landfall along the Gulf Coast in time. So, all scenarios on are the table at this point and Eta will have to be watched closely as it heads north, perhaps adding to our rain chances by the middle part of next week.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
