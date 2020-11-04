Wednesday’s highs set to climb above-average after early week cold snap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While most of the afternoon will be spent in the 60s under mostly sunny skies, highs will attempt to make a run for the low 70s in and around the Charlotte Metro area before sunset.
Tonight’s lows will fall to the lower 40s ahead of another temperature turnaround Thursday afternoon. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the week.
Over the next couple days more clouds will come into the picture as moisture from the Atlantic rolls inland over the Carolinas, however, most areas should remain through the weekend.
There’s a slight chance for a few passing showers Sunday afternoon, but the lion’s share of the rainfall will hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday when a cold front is expected to interact with a surge in tropical moisture across the region.
Eta remains the big story in the tropics, and the latest models suggest the system could even impact the United States by next week. Currently, a tropical storm, Eta continues to unleash torrential rainfall producing flash floods and landslides across Central America.
The remnants of Eta will return to the Caribbean Sea, likely re-strengthening as it aims towards Cuba over the weekend before moving northward towards South Florida by Sunday evening.
As the system nears the U.S. coast, tropical moisture will spread across the Southeast increasing our local rain chances next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
