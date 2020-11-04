Thieves strike at James River Equipment in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Thieves made off with more than $2000 worth of tools from James River Equipment on Julian Road in Salisbury.
The incident happened early on Monday morning. Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say two people used bolt cutters to get inside a fence at the store. A window was also broken. Damage was estimated at $2000.
The thieves made off with a Stihl concrete saw valued at $1080, and three Stihl chainsaws worth $390 each.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
