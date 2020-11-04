Shots fired at ‘Dump Trump’ sign hanging in window of Summit County home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several shots were fired into a “Dump Trump” sign hanging in the front window of a home in Green early Wednesday.
A “Dump Trump” sign in the yard was also stolen.
Summit County Sheriff deputies said the shots damaged the window and siding of the home, but nobody inside was injured.
Deputies recovered two shotgun casings near the house.
The homeowner told deputies he had been receiving brochures supporting President Donald Trump in his mailbox along with pictures of his “Dump Trump” sign.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-643-8637.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.