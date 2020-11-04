Rowan Public Library to host local schooling options virtual event Nov. 13

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Friday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m., Rowan Public Library will partner with Rowan-Salisbury Schools' Summit Virtual Academy, the Rowan County Homeschool Association, and North Carolinians for Home Education to offer a virtual program, “Getting Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County.”
The program will be an opportunity for local parents and caregivers to learn more about the different schooling options available to their children and families as Rowan citizens.
“Over the last few months, the pandemic has really changed the way we approach so many different aspects of life,” said Sydney Smith, RPL’s Young Adult Librarian. “So many people are wondering if traditional, in-person learning in the public setting is the best option for their children. This program will be a great opportunity for citizens to ask questions to representatives directly involved in virtual schooling and homeschooling so they can compare their options and get a clear view on which education avenues are best for their children’s needs.”
Virtual programs like “Getting Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County” allow RPL to continue to serve the community, providing a virtual space where people can come together, learn more about local resources, and find the information they need to make sound decisions for their children’s education pathways.
“This program will be a great way to get citizens ‘face-to-face’ with real representatives who can answer specific virtual schooling and homeschooling questions in a socially-distanced way,” said Smith. “We’re in a unique situation with the pandemic, but we can still connect our patrons to great local resources and information.”
The free virtual event will be held via Zoom. For those who would rather not download Zoom, there is an option to dial in to the meeting for audio-access only. To participate via Zoom or audio-only, visit the link bit.ly/GettingSchooledRPL to register for the event. An invitation link will be sent to all registered participants shortly before the event begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
Alternatively, interested participants can also email Smith at Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-7841 to register for the event. Registrations should be completed by noon on Nov. 13.
