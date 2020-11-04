Police: 6 arrested in Election Day protest in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say six people were arrested in North Carolina’s capital city when a crowd of protesters marching on Election Day began throwing rocks and other items.
The Raleigh Police Department said in a statement that that arrests happened in the city around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night. The News & Observer reports protesters were carrying signs that read “Whoever wins we lose,” in reference to the 2020 elections, and yelling “Abolish R.P.D.”
Police say officers notified protesters that the gathering had become an unlawful assembly when the crowd began engaging in “unlawful activities.” The charges against those arrested includes assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved