Person shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened on McCullough Drive around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded and found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
Emergency medical officials say one person was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
