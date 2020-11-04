Panthers ‘very hopeful’ McCaffrey plays vs. Chiefs

Injured Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey watches a replay on the Jumbotron during fourth quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 4, 2020. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 31-21. (Source: Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press) | November 4, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 10:42 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule is “very hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after going through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2.

McCaffrey has missed the last six games with a high ankle sprain.

He’s still listed as designated to return from injured reserve, which means he wasn’t given an injury designation after practice. However, Rhule was pleased with how McCaffrey practiced.

Rhule said “Christian looked good” and “looked sharp” at practice.

