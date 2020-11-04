Many stressed as the nation waits on election results, we check in with how voters are feeling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a simple question: How do you feel? Some are saying the question has new meaning tonight as the country still waits on election results that determine who the president will be.
WBTV News talked to voters on Wednesday night about how they feel and it turns out they had a lot to say.
“I’m feeling confident.”
"Anxious?”
“My stomach’s in knots.”
“Angst.”
“Patriotic.”
“A little nervous.”
“Happy.”
“Stress”
“Nervous”
“It’s not fun.”
The tension of the 2020 election is seen across voters' faces as millions of votes still aren’t counted. And because election results aren’t clear, many are feeling unsettled.
“There’s comfort in knowing what happened, and I don’t have that comfort right now," said one man in Freedom Park.
“Right now I feel like the election is a game of Russian roulette," said another woman walking by.
They key word tonight seemed to be anxious.
“I kind of feel anxious to see what’s going to happen and how its going to turn out. Hopefully someone can get this country great again.”
And experts in mental health are taking note.
Wednesday night our Jamie Boll talked with Juliet Kuehnle, a counselor with Sun Counseling and Wellness, about election stress.
“The numbers of us who are reporting what’s been dubbed election stress disorder has gone up significantly. And you’re right. People are experiencing significant change in ow they live work and function," said Kuehnle.
And although many are feeling the stress, some are choosing to focus on a more hopeful future for our country.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen at least we have a lot of participation in the process.”
“We have the choice to vote, we have the choice to try and bridge the gap and not stay divided.”
“I hope we will awaken with a vision for a country that will be whole."
Many people said they think their stress and anxiety will go down significantly once the election is decided, but we still don’t know when that will officially be.
