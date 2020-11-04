Local Cidery Releases Black Is Beautiful Mead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone in the Queen City is jumping into the Black Is Beautiful initiative with their own take. You might remember when we told you about this project back in June. It started with a brewery in Texas, that asked brewers across the nation to bring awareness to injustices that many people of color face. Dozens of local breweries took part.
Now Good Road CiderWorks is taking it out of the realm of beer and making a Black is Beautiful Mead. QC@3′s Jordan Sawyers takes us there to find out why.
Proceeds of the mead will go toward Emancipate NC. You can pick it up in person or order online.
Cheryl and Kristen got their hands on the first batch and did a little taste test on the show.
