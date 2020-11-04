Late season warm-up! Then rain next week.

It should restrengthen to tropical storm status as it moves closer to Cuba and then south Florida by the end of the weekend. Even if the storm doesn’t move directly through the Carolinas, we should still expect some rain at least indirectly. Models seem to be holding off on Monday rain. There’s a little better chance for showers on Tuesday. The best chance for rain here looks to be midweek, at this time. We’ll keep an eye on it every day.