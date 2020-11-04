Late season warm-up! Then rain next week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our average high is 66 degrees. We will be above that for the entire extended forecast.
Tonight will be clear and cool - but not cold.
Lows will fall to the low 40s. Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Friday is shaping up to be the same. We will start the day in the mid-40s with highs in the low to mid-70s.
The weekend will be a winner! Rain chances will remain very low on Saturday. There’s only a 20% chance on Sunday. Lows will start out in the 50s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
Things get more interesting next week. Eta is now a tropical storm as it moves across Central America. Life-threatening flash flooding is in progress right now.
The storm will move out into the Caribbean on Friday.
It should restrengthen to tropical storm status as it moves closer to Cuba and then south Florida by the end of the weekend. Even if the storm doesn’t move directly through the Carolinas, we should still expect some rain at least indirectly. Models seem to be holding off on Monday rain. There’s a little better chance for showers on Tuesday. The best chance for rain here looks to be midweek, at this time. We’ll keep an eye on it every day.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
