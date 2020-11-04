Kannapolis launches new Customer Connect Portal for utility service and payments

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has launched a new virtual self-service portal for utility service and payments. The new Customer Connect portal offers several features that will make it easier for Kannapolis residents and businesses to view and pay their bill.
The virtual portal also allows anyone who needs to sign up for new utility services to do so electronically without making a visit to city hall.
Using this link - https://customerconnect.kannapolisnc.gov – City of Kannapolis utility customers can view their bill and payment history, request payment arrangements, get reminders regarding their account, and view their water and sewer consumption history. Residents and businesses who need utilities at a new address can now use this portal to request new service. The website is available 24/7.
This portal will replace the City’s E-Care online utility bill and consumption website. To use the portal visit https://customerconnect.kannapolisnc.gov. Residents who have previously used E-Care, will be automatically migrated into the Customer Connect system.
Residents will receive an email asking you to setup a new password. Anyone who has never used the City’s online utility system just register as a new user. It is quick and easy to sign up.
