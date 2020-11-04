Indiana college student with COVID-19 dies in her dorm room

(CBS/AP) - The family of a 20-year-old college student who died after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is now pleading for others to take the virus seriously. Bethany Nesbitt, a student at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, was found dead October 29 in her dorm room after having COVID-19 symptoms for about 10 days and awaiting a test result, according to a statement from her family.