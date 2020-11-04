The importance of the Black Vote in Election 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Pew Research shows the number of Black voters who were eligible to vote in Election 2020 was 30 million people.
That is a record high.
Locally, there are about 1.5 million Black voters in North Carolina - it is estimated about 900,000 of them voted early. Leaders say the black vote does make a difference.
President of Charlotte Mecklenburg NAACP Chapter Corine Mack says she is impressed by the black voter turnout but argues more could have been done to get more blacks to the polls.
“I heard a lot of stories of people saying nobody cares about us,” Char-Meck NAACP President Corine Mack said. “My vote doesn’t matter."
Mack is concerned black voter turnout may dwindle if issues affecting Black voters don’t get better.
She believes in voting for the right people in office can change things.
She wants political organizations to do more to encourage more Blacks to go to the polls.
“You have to go into the streets,” she said. “Even amidst COVID and social distance...and have real conversations because people feel like as if they are invisible and they feel as if you don’t care.”
Dr. Helen King is a professor of political science at Johnson C. Smith University.
She says the Black vote could make a difference in the Presidential race in North Carolina.
Thousands of mail-in ballots will be counted. She believes most of them are from Black voters who usually vote for Democratic candidates.
“If those votes do continue to skew toward Democratic party,” JCSU Political Science Professor Dr. Helen King said. “That would really benefit Biden.”
King also believes to encourage more black voters to the polls - candidates need to start understanding the pain black voters had to go through to be able to cast a ballot.
“Those memories just don’t fade away,” King said. “So how do we create a more open environment and a more welcoming environment - it needs to go beyond just giving them the legal right.”
Local election officials say they will provide an accurate account of how many Black people voted in Election 2020 later in the month.
