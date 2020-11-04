Eta weakens as it moves into Honduras - but don’t count it out yet

The storm will head up into the Gulf and move toward the Southeastern US next week. The exact track and timing must still be ironed out. However, it seems likely that we should expect some rain next week. The center of the storm may stay out of the Carolinas but tropical rains around it are a pretty good bet. Monday looks safe, with only a 20% chance for showers in the WBTV viewing area. The midweek timeframe looks like a better chance for rain here. We are 13.91″ ahead on rain for the year so we don’t necessarily need any more.