Eta weakens as it moves into Honduras - but don’t count it out yet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Eta continues to weaken as it moves across South America. Sustained winds are at 40mph. It is moving west at 7mph.
The storm is set to move across Honduras today through tomorrow morning. It will then move back out into the Caribbean Thursday night and Friday. It should weaken to a depression as it continues over land, but it will likely become a tropical storm again as it moves toward Cuba over the weekend.
The storm will head up into the Gulf and move toward the Southeastern US next week. The exact track and timing must still be ironed out. However, it seems likely that we should expect some rain next week. The center of the storm may stay out of the Carolinas but tropical rains around it are a pretty good bet. Monday looks safe, with only a 20% chance for showers in the WBTV viewing area. The midweek timeframe looks like a better chance for rain here. We are 13.91″ ahead on rain for the year so we don’t necessarily need any more.
Only time will tell but we are watching it every step of the way. Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
