Cleveland man wanted on list of sex assault charges in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland man is wanted on a list of serious charges by deputies in Iredell County.
According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, on Sunday, October 18, deputies were called to a local medical facility to a reported assault which stemmed from a domestic violence incident.
When deputies arrived, they met with the victim and learned she had also been sexually assaulted as well. The victim went on to say she had meet the suspect, Akura Laquan Rickett, after he had bonded her out of jail. The victim said they then went to a home in eastern Iredell County where she was drugged, beaten, sexually assaulted and held there against her will.
The investigation was assigned to Detective C. James of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit. Detective James conducted several interviews and gathered evidence over the course of this investigation.
Based on the evidence obtained, felony arrest warrants were issued against. Akura Laquan Rickett, for felony first degree kidnapping, felony human trafficking, felony sexual servitude, six counts of felony assault by strangulation, three counts of felony sell or deliver controlled substance, and habitual misdemeanor assault.
Akura Laquan Rickett has been entered as a Wanted Person by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on where Rickett can be located is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office 704-878-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
Rickett’s criminal history includes assault on a female, resisting public officer, disorderly conduct, maintain a vehicle for sale of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, communicating threats, carrying concealed weapon, aid and abet armed robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.