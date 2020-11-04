Christmas tree cutting underway in NC Mountains

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The sound of chainsaws began echoing across the hillsides in the North Carolina mountains as the annual Christmas tree harvest got underway this week.
Four million trees will be shipped out of North Carolina to all points around the country in the coming weeks.
With most corner sales lots slated to open the weekend before Thanksgiving, it is crunch time for people in the business.
“We’ve been working 14 and 15 hour days right now, seven days a week,” said grower Stan Carpenter. The market for Frasier Fir trees should be good this year, he said.
Fears over coronavirus will keep many families from traveling, he thinks and will result in more decorating at home.
Growers also say a good indicator of the demand is how well pumpkins sold for Halloween. Larry Smith says it was a good season for pumpkins
“So that’s a great sign for us.”
Experts say tree prices this year should be close to last year. They advise buyers to shop around.
