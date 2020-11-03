25-year-old Republican Cawthorn wins U.S. House in N.C.'s 11th Congressional District

“I just turned 25. When I’m elected this November, I’ll be the youngest member of Congress in over 200 years. If you don’t think young people can change the world, then you don’t know American history. George Washington was 21 when he received his first military commission. Abe Lincoln was 22 when he first ran for office. James Madison was 25 when he signed the Declaration of Independence,” Cawthorn said. “In times of peril, young people saved this country abroad and at home. We held the line, scaled cliffs, crossed oceans, liberated camps and cracked codes.”