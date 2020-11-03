West Charlotte polling site welcomes voters with music, free food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As voters continued to make their voices heard, there was no wait to vote on Election Day in west Charlotte.
Outside of the West Charlotte Recreation Center, voters found a party-like atmosphere with free food and music. The atmosphere was something election officials say they haven’t seen before.
Officials say close to 85 percent of registered voters at precinct 25 voted during the early voting period. They are hoping to get to 90 percent after Election Day totals are completed.
Rosie Lowrey, 62, says she was not going to miss the chance to vote on Election Day.
“If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain about nothing. But if you go out and vote, you got a right to say how you feel. I was determined in my wheelchair, to come out here and vote and I had to," she said.
This year was the first time 20-year-old Jihad Davis was able to cast a ballot for president. He says it’s not only important to vote for president but local races that can directly change your neighborhood.
“I believe it is very important and our civic duty to create real change as we are ushering change for the community. We are the young, next generation of voters, I believe it is very important to go out and make a difference," Davis said. "I have the right to free speech, I’m going to use my right...just as a right to vote, I’m going to use my right to vote.”
