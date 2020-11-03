Voters lining up early in Granite Quarry

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters were lined up early on Tuesday in the Rowan County town of Granite Quarry to cast their ballots.
“I pulled in about ten til 6,” said Cameron Frick, who was first in line. “A few minutes later people started piling in behind us, lined up beside the building, wrapped around the building.”
Early voting set records in some parts of the country, and was heavy in North Carolina, and Rowan County. According to the Board of Elections, 47,620 people in Rowan County had cast ballots during the early voting period. There were also 9,744 ballots cast by mail.
“As a teacher I think it’s important to have my voice heard,” Frick added. “I think everybody should go out and vote regardless of whoever you vote for. It’s a right that we have in this country and I just thank God for it.”
Social distancing protocols were in place at the Granite Quarry town hall. Voters waiting in the parking lot appeared to follow social distancing guidelines, and most were wearing masks.
“The distancing was good, there was someone there keeping people at a distance,” said voter Barb Connor. “They wiped down everywhere you placed your ballot between each person and it went very smoothly.”
Polls will remain open across NC until 7:30 pm.
