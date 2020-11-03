State of NC seeking to stop court order to reverse and vacate judgment on man accused of killing two in Rowan County crash

Daniel P. O’Brien, Special Deputy Attorney General and Director of Criminal Appeals wrote that “we will file a petition for discretionary review by 24 November 2020. Defendant will be allowed to respond in writing to our petition. As for timing – the decision of whether to grant review is entirely in the NC Supreme Court’s discretion and sometimes takes a considerable amount of time. It can take anywhere from three to eight months before the Court issues its decision as to whether to accept review and allow the parties to prepare full written briefs on the merits of the case.”