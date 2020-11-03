State of NC seeking to stop court order to reverse and vacate judgment on man accused of killing two in Rowan County crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The State of North Carolina will be seeking to stop a court order issued last month that could free a man who had been convicted of killing two people in a drunk driving crash in Rowan County.
Khalil Abdul Farook was convicted in 2018 for an incident that happened in 2012. He was convicted of driving drunk and hitting a motorcycle on Airport Road in Rowan County. Two people, Tommy “Mark” Marshall Jones Jr., 47, and his wife, Suzette Burleson Jones, 48, were killed.
Farook, 59, was also convicted of second-degree murder in 1992. That made him eligible as a violent habitual felon and was given two consecutive life sentences plus an additional sentence of 29-44 months.
Farook appealed the trial court’s denial of his motions to dismiss his case for violation of his Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial because of a more than six-year delay.
The State failed to carry its burden of proof as to the reason for delay in Farook’s trial, court documents say.
The court of appeals says Farook has demonstrated prejudice from this delay, therefore his right to a speedy trial was violated.
On Tuesday, members of the Jones family received word that the Attorney General’s Office will “first be seeking a stay this week, to temporarily preserve the status quo and prevent the trial court from carrying out what the Court of Appeals ordered, reversal of the trial court’s ruling and vacation of the judgments against this defendant.”
Daniel P. O’Brien, Special Deputy Attorney General and Director of Criminal Appeals wrote that “we will file a petition for discretionary review by 24 November 2020. Defendant will be allowed to respond in writing to our petition. As for timing – the decision of whether to grant review is entirely in the NC Supreme Court’s discretion and sometimes takes a considerable amount of time. It can take anywhere from three to eight months before the Court issues its decision as to whether to accept review and allow the parties to prepare full written briefs on the merits of the case.”
For now, Farook will remain in prison serving two life sentences on conviction of being a violent habitual felon.
