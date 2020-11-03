Rowan man with extensive record sentenced to at least 18 months prison

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man who has been arrested dozens of times over the years has been given an active prison sentence.
According to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook, Billy Floyd Pless, Jr., was convicted today in Rowan County Superior Court of felony failure to report an online identifier as a registered sex offender.
Sex offenders are allowed to have social media accounts, as long as those accounts are registered with local law enforcement.
Pless, 68, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 months to a maximum of 31 months in prison. He was further ordered to submit to a mental health evaluation and comply with any subsequent recommended treatment.
In June, 2019, Pless was ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years, following the terms of a plea deal reached on other charges in another case involving sexual battery.
According to the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, Pless pleaded guilty to the felony charge of being a habitual felon, based on past convictions for assault.
Pless also pleaded guilty to sexual battery.
Pless has a long criminal record and has been convicted of assault on a female, communicating threats, domestic criminal trespass, assault with a deadly weapon, and other charges.
The criminal record for Pless, who works as a piano tuner, goes back to 1982 when he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Pless was also charged with assault on a female in 1985, and again in 1986.
In 1992 Pless was charged with trespassing, in 1996 there were charges of communicating threats.
In 1997 and 2002 Pless was charged with disorderly conduct. In 2003 the charge was second degree trespassing, and habitual misdemeanor assault.
There were more disorderly conduct charges in 2008 and 2009, harassing phone calls in 2012, and assault and battery in 2013.
In April of 2014 Pless spoke at a Spencer Town Board meeting to ask that police officers stop following him. According to the minutes of the meeting, Pless said he had been arrested 132 times since 1982 and felt that he was now being harassed by police.
