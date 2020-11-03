Dorchester County to resume count after mail-in ballot printing error

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County election officials say they will resume counting after discovering a printing error on mail-in ballots that has delayed the count.
The problem was discovered after election officials began attempting to count mail-in ballots Tuesday morning, Dorchester County Election Commission Executive Director Todd Billman said.
The issue is that timing marks printed on the ballots were printed too small, meaning that electronic readers are having trouble processing the ballots.
They say the issue will not prevent votes from being counted but said it will take longer for the ballots to be counted.
The Election Commission will be onsite to begin scanning mail-in ballots at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“We will make sure your vote counts and is counted accurately,” Billman said.
Approximately 15,000 ballots went out to Dorchester County voters and approximately 13,500 have been received, he said. This is about 13% of registered voters in Dorchester County.
Billman also said the vendor who printed Dorchester County’s mail-in ballots printed ballots for other counties, but said they have learned that Dorchester County is the only one affected by the printing problem.
Dorchester County officials says all mail-in absentee ballots have been locked over night and SLED is there to monitor the building.
Dorchester County and the Election Commission have not shared how long they expect the mail-in ballot counting to take Wednesday.
They still expect the counts to be complete by the time votes are due to be certified on Friday morning.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.