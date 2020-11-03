Practically no lines at Union County polling sites after record breaking turnout for early voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County poll workers said Election Day started off slow and for the most part stayed that way. The county saw a huge turnout for early voting which may have contributed to the smaller number of voters at the polls on November 3.
For absentee and early voting, more than 109,000 voters cast their ballots. The total number of registered voters in Union County is more than 168,000 which means 65% of voters decided on early voting.
As of 2 p.m., 13,304 voters had cast their ballot in Union County.
Although lines across the county felt non-existent, passionate supporters of both candidates made up to show up at the polls. Many said this was their chance to get their voice heard.
“I’d say get off the couch number one, get out and vote," said voter Carolyn Chapman. "It’s your privilege, not necessarily a right, it’s a privilege. And you might not have it in years to come, so don’t waste it.”
Other first time voters made sure they got to experience the polls first hand.
Hailey Seymour turned 18 last month and said she would always remember her first time voting in the 2020 presidential election.
“I’ve been telling all my friends I don’t care who you vote for but it’s really important to make sure you’re heard," Seymour said.
