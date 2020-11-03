More than 35K coronavirus cases, 403 virus-related deaths reported in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 35,000 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to local health officials.
As of Nov. 4, the county reported 35,332 laboratory-confirmed cases with 403 deaths.
There were 259 more COVID-19 cases reported among county residents on Nov. 3.
To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.
North Carolina moved into Phase 3 of reopening Friday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says to watch out for contact tracing scams.
Harris said the county will call or text residents from a 980 or 704 number. They will ask you to confirm basic personal info, they will never ask for financial information or social security number.
Another scam reported involves a text that prompts the person to click a link and provide personal information.
The health director says testing guidance has not changed in the county.
They still have community spread so anyone who has been potentially exposed is recommended to be tested. Test results coming back within at least 48 to 72 hours.
Harris says school immunization guidelines have not changed, and that the health department is working with schools to make sure everyone is up to date by the end of October. Flu shots were also recommended before November.
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
- About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- During the past week, an average of 214 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 198 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 129 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 6.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.
- 403 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.
- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 54 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.
- All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
- Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.
People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household isn’t possible.
The full executive order can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.