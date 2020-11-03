$197.2 million bond package passes in Mecklenburg Co., Charlotte Regional Business Alliance says

“Tonight’s passing of the City bonds sends a clear message: Charlotte must continue making the necessary investments in our infrastructure. These bonds will provide funding for key projects that help with the city’s growth in vital areas. Voters' support for the 2020 bond referenda package shows our community is committed to creating a better future for our city,” said Alliance Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, Joe Bost. “This is a tremendous victory for our city and the greater region for sustaining Charlotte’s reputation as a great place to live, work and do business.”