Mild temperatures, bright skies in store for Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny skies and milder temperatures in the mid 60s offer welcomed relief after a very chilly start to the day.
Overnight temperatures will take another noise-dive tonight, but it won’t be also cold as last night. Expect lows in the 30s in the Mountains and Foothills with lower 40s across the Piedmont.
Dry and sunny conditions brought to us by high pressure will lead to warmer weather for the remainder of the week. In fact, highs will climb above average into the lower 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. More clouds will stream in as moisture increases from the Atlantic during the latter half of the week, but rain chances are non-existent.
There’s a slight chance for a few light showers over the weekend, however, conditions should remain calm and comfortable as highs will attempt slide into the mid 70s.
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Eta continues to inch closer to the coast of northeastern Nicaragua. Over the next few hours life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides are expected to pummel portions of Central America.
The major hurricane’s winds will gradually peel back as a result of land interaction, but the system’s slow movement inland will lead to widespread heavy and flooding over the next 2 to 3 days. By the weekend, the Eta will turn back east with its sight set on western Cuba Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
