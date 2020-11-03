Memorials for Paul Fisher to benefit Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury

Mr. Paul always wanted to leave the world a little better than he found it. When he received his cancer diagnosis (less than 24 hours before his death), his first words were “Well, I’m not going to get to walk through the park.” He was referring to the Bell Tower Green Park that is currently under construction in Salisbury. The same park that Mr. Paul had spent the last few years trying to raise money to complete. “No worries,” he said, “I was never sure I’d see it when I started raising money for it, but people are going to love it.” That drive to plant a tree under whose shade he will never sit is probably the most telling attribute of Mr. Paul.