Making Tomato Soup With Kristen Hampton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Growing up did you ever have a grilled cheese with tomato soup? With the weather getting colder, maybe a warm bowl of soup is the perfect thing for lunch. And who better to turn to for a recipe than Kristen Hampton! She joined us on QC Morning to quickly show us what it takes to make a delicious pot of tomato soup.
“I think when people think tomato soup, the first thing that comes to mind is obviously Kristen Hampton, because of my strong Italian heritage and background.” - Kristen Hampton
Ingredients:
- Celery
- One whole onion
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- About 38 cloves of garlic
- Scallion
- Fresh fennel
- Whole tomatoes
- 2 or 3 cups of water
- Better Than Bouillon
Kristen tells us she makes a big pot of soup, so she can freeze it for later. Here’s something important to remember when you put it in the freezer, be sure to put a label on it. Kristen forgot to do that the last time she froze something and now she can’t figure out what’s in her container.
